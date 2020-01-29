After recent road accident nearby, Sion school hands out helmets to students

In a bid to inculcate road safety among its students at an early age, D S High School in Sion last weekend handed out helmets to them and their parents. Workshops by experts were also held for parents using vehicles, and children were given small helmets to be used while riding pillion with their parents.

The initiative was conceptualised following a road accident that took place near the school a few months ago. The victim had suffered a head injury. With help from a local NGO, the school distributed a total of 300 helmets — 150 for parents and 150 for children from Std V to VIII — after identifying those who use two-wheelers to travel to school.

Rajendra Pradhan, trustee president of the school told mid-day, "The accident triggered the discussion in our school. Many children in our school come from underprivileged backgrounds and the helmet is seldom a priority."

The helmets were distributed on Saturday followed by separate sessions on awareness over road safety for different age-group by experts.

"We have many more students travelling to school on a two-wheeler that are yet to be covered. We intend to continue this drive as and when we get the funding. The awareness programmes will continue though," Pradhan said, adding that the ones receiving the helmet were identified after checking their vehicle papers and understanding their need.

Parents welcome move

Most parents welcomed the school's move. Santosh Rajguru, a parent, said, "I have been using a two-wheeler for many years and seen many accidents. So I am very particular about wearing a helmet. But the school giving a helmet to the children was a really great thing. It is equally important for a pillion rider."

Another parent Krutika Dalvi agreed, saying, "The awareness session for parents by the experts was a good move."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates