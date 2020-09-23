After recuperating from COVID-19, Arjun Kapoor to donate plasma

Arjun Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is currently at home recuperating. The actor, who has always displayed his intent to do good for the society, has decided to donate his plasma so that he can help save the lives of people who are in critical need for plasma. We hear Arjun wants to motivate recovered corona patients to donate plasma so that lives can be saved.

Medical personnel in the know on conditions of anonymity says, "Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better."

The source adds, "Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures. It is really nice of him to do this. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning."

Wonder if ladylove Malaika Arora, who had also tested positive, will follow suit.

