After Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai test positive for COVID-19

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi had recently tested positive for COVID-19. A source had released a statement on his health and stated, "Sachin Tyagi was running fever and hence he got himself tested."

It added, "His results came day before, after which a few other crew members who also felt symptoms, got themselves tested. Some of them came negative and some positive. As of now, more members of the show including actors have got their tests done and now they are waiting for the results."

And now, two other actors and four technicians have also tested positive, according to a report by Times of India. The actors in question are Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis. Onkar has taken to his Instagram account to share this news with his fans and this is what he has to say:

Chitnis, meanwhile, also released a statement and stated, "I would like to clarify that I have tested positive with COVID-19. Luckily, I am asymptomatic and doing well, recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team."

Rajan Shahi also confirmed the news and this is what he had to say on the actors testing positive for COVID-19, "Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms."

He added, "Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to."

