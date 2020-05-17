After Sacred Games, Jitendra Joshi to play baddie in Shah Rukh Khan's Betaal

Jitendra Joshi, who played the affable constable Katekar and Inspector Sartaj Singh's (Saif Ali Khan) main man in Sacred Games, is back. The Marathi actor portrays Mudhalvan, a grey character, in Netflix's upcoming zombie thriller series, Betaal. The Shah Rukh Khan production, starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, drops on May 24.

Joshi became an instant favourite for his flawed, yet humane character Katekar in the show's first season in 2018. He became an Internet rage and was the subject of several memes for his unquestionable loyalty to Sartaj Singh and his impish grin. Joshi says, "After playing Katekar, I wanted to surprise the audience. Hence, I picked Mudhalvan. The character has a complex and layered personality. He is selfish, greedy, manipulative and what he says is the final word." He adds, "The series is gripping, packed with various elements of thrill and horror."

Joshi, who has featured in Marathi films like Tukaram (2012) and Duniyadari (2013), is acclaimed for his performance in Ventilator (2016). He has also written the chartbuster Kombadi palali, which was remixed as Chikni chameli for a Hindi audience.

