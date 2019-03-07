After shoe fight with party MP, BJP MLA stages protest

national

However, the argument soon turned ugly as the two leaders got into jostling, pushing each other and ultimately fisticuffs. Tripathi hit Baghel with his footwear to which the MLA also retaliated by slapping the MP

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel who got into a fist fight with MP Sharad Tripathi during an official meeting, on Wednesday sat on protest at the District Magistrate office here. However, Baghel claimed that his protest is not against Tripathi but against the administration which resorted to baton-charge on BJP workers.

â¿¿We had an altercation over the placement of names on foundation stone of a road project. We have no demands, but administration baton-charged BJP workers with lights switched off, I am sitting in protest against that. We are not protesting against Sharad Tripathiâ¿ÂÂ said BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel

Both MP and the MLA from BJP on Wednesday came to blows during a meeting to discuss developmental projects here. Initially, both of them had a verbal argument over the placement of names on a foundation stone of some development project.

However, the argument soon turned ugly as the two leaders got into jostling, pushing each other and ultimately fisticuffs. Tripathi hit Baghel with his footwear to which the MLA also retaliated by slapping the MP.

The incident took place during a meeting of the District Action Plan Committee at the Collectorate where various representatives and officials were present. There have been reports that the two have not shared a very cordial relationship in the past as well.

An eye witness said that the incident began with a heated argument between the MP and the MLA which snowballed into a physical fight. BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey told ANI, "We have taken cognizance of this condemnable incident and both have been summoned to Lucknow. Strict disciplinary action will be taken."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever