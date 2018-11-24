After Sikh community, Kalinga Sena demands an apology from Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood

The Kalinga Sena has demanded an apology from SRK for insulting Odisha in his 2001 film, Asoka

Shah Rukh Khan

A right-wing outfit has threatened to throw ink at Shah Rukh Khan and show him the black flag when he visits Bhubaneshwar on November 27 for the opening ceremony of the 2018 men's hockey World Cup. The Kalinga Sena has demanded an apology from SRK for insulting Odisha in his 2001 film, Asoka.

The organisation has also filed a complaint with the police, alleging that he hurt the sentiments of the Odia people as the Kalinga war was portrayed in a wrong manner in Santosh Sivan's film. Knowing him, he might calm them down with his wit.

Earlier this month, Bombay High Court has set November 30 as the date for hearing the petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of 'Zero' for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Sikh community. The petitioner, Amritpal Singh Khalsa, sought removal of scenes where SRK has been shown wearing a 'Kirpan' (Article of Sikh faith), stating that the "display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous."

Kirpan in the Sikh religion is our fundamental right and the way Shah Rukh Khan has worn the Kirpan, he has made fun of it. A lot of Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for Kirpan during the British time so he can't make fun of it. There is no ban on wearing Kirpan, he can wear Kirpan but he has to follow the Sikh Rehat Maryada code of conduct that is what my prayer is," he added.

This is not the first time such an objection has come to the fore against the flick. Earlier this month, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

