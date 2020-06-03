After singing, sketching, Salman Khan now writing?

Almost six months after being credited for developing the story of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan appears to have taken to writing again. mid-day has learnt that the superstar, who has tried it all during the lockdown — from sketching to singing and creating music videos — is now penning a love story.

"Salman often comes up with one-line concepts; his keen interest in storytelling can presumably be attributed to writer-father Salim Khan. For long, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The lockdown seemed like an opportune time to revisit the idea. Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end," says a source in the know. The romantic drama will apparently be produced under the actor's home banner.

mid-day reached out to Khan's team, who did not respond until the time of going to press.

