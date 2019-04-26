After Sridevi Bungalow, Priya Prakash Varrier bags another Bollywood film

bollywood

Priya Prakash Varrier has bagged another Bollywood project after Sridevi Bungalow. The 19-year-old actress has signed a Hindi movie titled Love Hackers

Priya Prakash Varrier. Pic: Instagram/@priya.p.varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became a sensation overnight after her wink scene from her Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, has bagged another Bollywood project after Sridevi Bungalow. The 19-year-old actress has signed another Hindi movie called Love Hackers.

During a recent interaction, the actress revealed the name of her next, which is supposed to be a crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. The movie, as per the report, is scheduled to go on floors by May-end and will be filmed across Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"The wink was just a spontaneous gesture that we had in mind while shooting. Nobody thought it would get worldwide attention in such a short span. It was more of a shock. My family took some time to come to terms with it," she was cited as saying by the tabloid.

She also said that she is determined to not let her film career prove an obstacle in her education. "I recently gave my exams for the second year of B.Com, and have started the third year. I make it a point to not miss any exams," she said.

Also Read: Copy-paste fail: Priya Prakash Varrier goofs up Instagram caption

Revealing that her second Hindi film is a movie that exposes the cyber world's dark side, she was quoted as saying, "I play the protagonist, who, with her knowledge, instinct and presence of mind emerges a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation. The story is based on real incidents."

The teaser of Prashanth Mampilly directorial Sridevi Bungalow had created an uproar when it was dropped online earlier this year in January.

The director, who is presently busy with the casting of other actors in pivotal roles, told that signing an internet celebrity for the movie was the clincher for him. "Online security breaches have made society complex today.

The number of social media users in India is staggering, but most of them are not aware of different forms of cyber-crimes. We are exploring that with the film," he said.

Also Read: Something cooking between Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates