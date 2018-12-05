After Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti not to contest 2019 polls

national

Close on the heels of Union Minister Sushma Swarj announcing her decision not to contest the next Lok Sabha polls, Central Minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday said she too would not join the 2019 election fray.

Uma Bharti told the media that although she had decided not to contest the parliamentary elections, she was not taking 'sanyas' from active politics yet.

"I'll start work for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and for the cause of holy Ganga from January 1," she said.

Uma Bharti now represents Jhansi-Lalitpur constituency in Parliament and is the Cabinet Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation. Prior to that, she was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, an MP from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, has already declared she would not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

