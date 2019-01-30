After Thackeray, Sanjay Raut to make biopic on late George Fernandes

bollywood

Former defence minister George Fernandes, who passed away on January 29, 2019, will possibly be the subject of Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut's next biopic

Sanjay Raut and George Fernandes

After the success of Balasaheb's biopic Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut is now planning to make a biopic on late trade union leader and former defence minister George Fernandes. Fernandes passed away at the age of 88 in New Delhi on January 29.

Despite their strong ideological differences, it's said that the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and Fernandes enjoyed a good camaraderie, especially since the latter spoke fluent Marathi, which was one of the 10 languages he had mastered.

Even in the film Thackeray, there's a scene that depicts Fernandes, played by Prakash Belawadi, visiting Balasaheb in a Pune jail. Speaking about the impending biopic, Raut said, "Now I will make a biographical film on George Fernandes. It would focus mostly on the period from the mid-1950s in Mumbai to the Emergency, and the crucial role he played in coalition-era politics." Before this, Fernandes had inspired the characters in Arun Sadhu's Marathi novel, Mumbai Dinank, and in the film, Simhasan directed by Jabbar Patel.

Besides the personal rapport between Fernandes, Thackeray, and former PM the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, they also shared another passion--to convert the country's first aircraft carrier, Vikrant (formerly, INS Vikrant), into a permanent floating maritime museum for future generations. This dream, however, was never fulfilled, due to various constraints, mainly financial, and finally, the warship was sold as scrap and broken down to metal pieces in 2014, for recycling purposes.

