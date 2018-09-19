After three miscarriages, I got mad, says NHL star Mike Fisher's wife Carrie Underwood

other-sports

Carrie Underwood made the revelation after she suffered three miscarriages between 2017 and the start of 2018

Mike Fisher with wife Carrie Underwood and son Isaiah

Former National Hockey League (NHL) star Mike Fisher's singer wife Carrie Underwood, who suffered three miscarriages between 2017 and the start of 2018, is pregnant with the couple's second child. She has son Isaiah, three, with Fisher.

"I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay, because he's amazing.' I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. But after the miscarriages, I got mad. I thought, 'Why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?' Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid," Carrie told Female First.

Mike Fisher is a Canadian former professional ice hockey centre who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators in the National Hockey League (NHL). He was drafted by the Senators in the second round, 44th overall, in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft.

