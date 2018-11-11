After Thugs, Aamir on a break from acting?

Nov 11, 2018, 07:51 IST | The Hitlist Team

Aamir realised that things were not right, which was the reason for the low-key promotions

There's talk that Aamir Khan might take a break from acting to concentrate on production for a while. Considering he has been delivering mega hits and gaining accolades for his choice of films, the fact that he could not please the critics who panned Thugs Of Hindostan has proved to be a dampner for him. Even his buddies gave him a thumbs down for TOH. Aamir realised that things were not right, which was the reason for the low-key promotions.

