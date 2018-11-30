After Thugs Of Hindostan debacle, time to unwind for Fatima Sana Shaikh

bollywood

The actor needed some time off after her last B-Town outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a damp squib

Fatima in Turkey. Picture courtesy/Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram account

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently in Turkey soaking in the local culture and cuisine. The actor needed some time off after her last B-Town outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a damp squib. There is nothing that makes you feel more relaxed and happy than a holiday in a distant land.

After undergoing an incredible transformation as a wrestler for her debut film Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh left no stones unturned to ace her character in Thugs of Hindostan. Apart from following a rigorous workout routine, Fatima also worked hard on her look. The actress was seen sporting hair extensions as well as distinguished eyebrows.

Here are some of the photos from her Instagram travel diaries:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onNov 26, 2018 at 10:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onNov 27, 2018 at 1:00am PST

View this post on Instagram Out of focus A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onNov 28, 2018 at 6:47am PST

View this post on Instagram Breathtaking #bluemosque and #hagiasophia A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onNov 29, 2018 at 8:12am PST

View this post on Instagram Fluffy A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onNov 29, 2018 at 2:46pm PST

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates