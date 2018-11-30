After Thugs Of Hindostan debacle, time to unwind for Fatima Sana Shaikh
The actor needed some time off after her last B-Town outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a damp squib
Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently in Turkey soaking in the local culture and cuisine. The actor needed some time off after her last B-Town outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a damp squib. There is nothing that makes you feel more relaxed and happy than a holiday in a distant land.
After undergoing an incredible transformation as a wrestler for her debut film Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh left no stones unturned to ace her character in Thugs of Hindostan. Apart from following a rigorous workout routine, Fatima also worked hard on her look. The actress was seen sporting hair extensions as well as distinguished eyebrows.
Here are some of the photos from her Instagram travel diaries:
