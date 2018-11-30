After Thugs Of Hindostan debacle, time to unwind for Fatima Sana Shaikh

Nov 30, 2018, 11:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The actor needed some time off after her last B-Town outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a damp squib

Fatima in Turkey. Picture courtesy/Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram account

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently in Turkey soaking in the local culture and cuisine. The actor needed some time off after her last B-Town outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a damp squib. There is nothing that makes you feel more relaxed and happy than a holiday in a distant land.

After undergoing an incredible transformation as a wrestler for her debut film Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh left no stones unturned to ace her character in Thugs of Hindostan. Apart from following a rigorous workout routine, Fatima also worked hard on her look. The actress was seen sporting hair extensions as well as distinguished eyebrows.

Here are some of the photos from her Instagram travel diaries:

 
 
 
Nov 26, 2018

 
 
 
Nov 27, 2018

 
 
 
Out of focus

Out of focus
Nov 28, 2018

 
 
 
Breathtaking #bluemosque and #hagiasophia

Breathtaking #bluemosque and #hagiasophia
Nov 29, 2018

 
 
 
Fluffy

Fluffy
Nov 29, 2018

 

fatima sana shaikh turkey bollywood news

