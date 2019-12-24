After UK gigs, Shruti Haasan resumes shooting for Laabam

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shruti Haasan is back from the UK after a string of gigs. The actor, who wants to juggle her music pursuits with acting, has now resumed shooting for the Tamil film, Laabam, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and the Telugu film, Krack, with Ravi Teja.

Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi have joined hands for the first time. Last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner Singam 3, this will be Shruti's first Tamil outing in two years.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film will be directed by National award-winning filmmaker SP Jananathan, popular for helming films such as Iyarkai and Purampokku. The cast also includes Kalaiarasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which has made films like "Orange Mittai", "Junga" and "Merku Thodarchi Malai", in association with 7 C S Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.

Talking about Shruti Haasan, the actress has no time for a breather now — at least till her birthday next month. Perhaps she can then take time off to make merry with bestie Tamannaah Bhatia.

Shruti, who had toured the UK earlier this year, did another set of concerts there in November and December. "I've really enjoyed performing in the UK and the response has been great. I'm also meeting some really accomplished musicians who I hope to collaborate with in the near future," she said before heading to UK.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates