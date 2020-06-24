After wedding postponed, Erin Holland can't wait to marry Ben Cutting post COVID-19 pandemic

TV presenter Erin Holland is ready to wait till she says I do. Erin and Australian cricketer Ben Cutting who got engaged last June, had to postpone their wedding due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

"Our wedding was actually scheduled for mid-June. I can't pretend it doesn't stress me out a little about getting it happening again. We made the decision to postpone back in early April, when things were really not looking good. Even though Australia is rallying terrifically, we still wouldn't have been able to have the wedding we have envisaged with all our loved ones, so it was definitely the right decision. So I'll wait," Erin told Australia's InStyle magazine.



Erin Holland and Ben Cutting

Erin explained that COVID-19 has in fact taught her the value of having loved ones around. "COVID-19 has taught me exactly how important my people are to me. Whenever I feel a little sad, that this milestone didn't turn out the way I'd planned, the fact that I am blessed enough to have someone in my life that I love enough to have a wedding to miss — is amazing," she added.

