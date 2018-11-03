After wife's death in 2015, Rio Ferdinand gets engaged to model Kate

football

The footballer-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand, began dating Kate Wright two years after his wife Rebecca Ellison lost her battle to cancer in 2015

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and model Kate Wright have announced their engagement after romancing for two years. The footballer-turned-pundit began dating Wright two years after his wife Rebecca Ellison lost her battle to cancer in 2015.

Ferdinand, 39, proposed to the reality TV star, 27, during a family holiday in Abu Dhabi recently and she accepted. Kate took to Instagram to announce yesterday as she posted this picture (above) along with Rio and his three kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven.

"The perfect end to our holiday... how could the answer not be yes," Kate wrote. Rio also posted the picture and praised his kids for keeping the relationship under wraps. "She said yes. How these three kids kept it a secret I'll never know," he wrote. The post received over 3.5 lakh 'likes'.

