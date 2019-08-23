After Zomato, McDonald's India now faces flak for serving Halal meat

national

After food delivery platform Zomato, McDonald's is now facing a major backlash from Twitterati over whether the fast-food company serves Jhatka or Halal meat to its customers

The Halal meat controversy has now been faced by McDonald's after food delivery platform Zomato. Twitterati is now last the fast-food company over whether it serves Jhatka or Halal meat to its customers. When a Twitter user asked McDonald's India whether their restaurants are Halal certified, the company said it does serve Halal meat to its customers.

McDonald's India tweeted, "The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified. All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation."

All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation. (2/2) — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

The response left Netizens attacking the company's Twitter handle. A user tweeted, "You please provide jhatka meat if you want me to eat from you again. Bye." [sic]

You please provide jhatka meat if you want me to eat from you again. Bye. — Holey Father (@FatherHoley) August 23, 2019

Another user tweeted, "Freaking 90% of your customers are hindu ! Did you tell them you were feeding them this?" [sic]

Freaking 90% of your customers are hindu ! Did you tell them you were feeding them this ? — dennis ð®ð³ (@dennis19308226) August 23, 2019

Another user said, "No one will go to McDonald's when it comes to non veg as we Hindus and Sikhs don't eat halal instead our religious practices allow only JHATKA.. So will you do the course correction immediately otherwise your business will take a huge dip.." [sic]

No one will go to McDonald's when it comes to non veg as we Hindus and Sikhs don't eat halal instead our religious practices allow only JHATKA.. So will you do the course correction immediately otherwise your business will take a huge dip.. — FourthDimension (@FourthDimens1on) August 23, 2019

Zomato faced flak a month ago after it said that food doesn't have any religion while responding to a customer declining to accept an order delivered by a Muslim delivery agent.

