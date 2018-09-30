Agarwal smashes 90, Bawne scores ton v WI

cricket

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal served a timely reminder to the selectors with a brisk 90 while Ankit Bawne hit a patient hundred as Board President's XI scored 360 for six before declaring against the West Indies in the warm-up game here on Saturday.

In the national reckoning since last season, opener Agarwal played his natural attacking game, hitting 14 boundaries and two sixes, but his younger Prithvi Shaw (8) was removed quickly after hitting two boundaries in the two-day game.

