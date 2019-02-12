One woman dead, twelve injured in firing incident during idol immersion in Bihar

crime

During the idol immersion programme on Monday, some miscreants have started firing which led to chaos. One woman, identified as Chandi Kumari, died on spot after receiving bullet injuries and four others were seriously injured

Representational image

Hajipur: The locals of Dighi village here have blocked National Highway-19 after one woman died and over 12 suffered injuries in a firing incident during idol immersion on Monday night. During the idol immersion programme on Monday, some miscreants have started firing which led to chaos.



One woman, identified as Chandi Kumari, died on spot after receiving bullet injuries and four others were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to PMCH hospital. According to eyewitnesses, two groups started fighting for dancing first. Subsequently, they started firing bullets. The kin of the deceased alleged that the incident was a case of caste hostility. The police have arrested 11 people in the case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In another incident, a man was arrested Saturday for reportedly shooting to death his minor son during a celebratory firing in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, police said. The accused has been identified as Yasin, they said. The incident comes days after a woman architect died when a former JD(U) MLA fired celebratory shots in the air during a New Year's eve party at his farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri. On December 31, New Usmanpur police station was informed that a person was shot in the area, police said.

Rehan (8) was hit by a bullet on his right cheek during the celebratory firing, a senior police officer said. The child was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Subsequently, a case was registered, he said.

