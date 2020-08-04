Age 60-plus Arun Lal and Dav Whatmore won't coach Ranji side?

A senior Baroda Cricket Association official on Monday said that it will be now "difficult to engage" sexagenarian Australian coach Dav Whatmore with the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) barring 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp.

"It will be difficult for us now to engage him [Whatmore]," an official said, a day after BCCI sent the SOPs to state associations for resumption of domestic cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Whatmore, 66, was appointed by Baroda as the coach of its Ranji Trophy team and also Director of Cricket in April this year.

The official said the issue of Whatmore, a World Cup winning coach, will be discussed at the BCA's next Apex Council meeting, which is likely to be held at the month end. Apart from Whatmore, Bengal coach Arun Lal will also be affected as he is 65 years.

Arun Lal lashes out at BCCI's guidelines

Bengal coach Arun Lal, who has conquered the dreaded cancer will not remain confined in his room just because BCCI has laid down a set of SOPs for domestic teams. "Me as a person, whether I coach Bengal or not is immaterial but I will live my life. Don't expect me that I'm 65 years old, so I will lock myself in a room for the next 30 years," he said.

