Age doesn't matter for Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora, 29, does not like the idea of bringing age in everything. In an interview with NME.com, the "Poison" hitmaker spoke about how irrelevant is to get insecure of your increasing age, reports femalefirst.co.uk."

"The problem is that insecurity gets put onto you through comments that you read over the years. You start to think, 'I'm not as young as I used to be. I'm not the fresh girl on the scene I once was'. "I can proudly say, 'Yeah - I use my looks because I'm very comfortable in my skin and I like my body', but that gives people an opportunity to say, 'Oh, well - you're getting older'," Rita said.

She also spoke about Jennifer Lopez, mentioning how she rose to fame in her thirties. "I stand up for these girls because age really doesn't matter - J. Lo had her first hit in her thirties." She also thinks the obsession surrounding age is sexist. "And men don't get asked how old they are all the time," Rita added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever