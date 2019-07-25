Aged couple killed by unidentified assailants in Bareilly

crime

SSP Muniraj G said that the matter is being investigated but he suspected insider involvement

An aged couple was killed by unidentified assailants at their house in Gulmohar Park area in Bareilly, according to the police.

The couple, Neeraj Satsangi (65) and his wife Rupa Satsangi (60) were attacked with a blunt weapon and surrendered on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light when one of the neighbours of the couple heard a wailing sound while they were on a walk after dinner. They alerted others as well as the police.

Rupa was already dead but her husband was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed, as per the police.

In a similar incident, two unidentified assailants allegedly killed a 36-year-old man in north Delhi. The police on Wednesday said that the deceased, identified as Imran, was shot multiple times near Durgapuri Chowk in north-east Delhi.

(with inputs from PTI)

