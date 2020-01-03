Search

'Aggressive' tiger barges into tigress's enclosure, kills her

Updated: Jan 03, 2020, 10:49 IST | ANI | Udaipur

The male tiger named as Kumar was kept in a separate enclosure adjacent to that of tigress Damini.

The picture of tigress from the spot in Sajjangadh Biological Park. Picture courtesy? ANI Twitter account
Udaipur: A tiger killed a tigress here at Biological Park on Thursday after he barged into her enclosure. According to the Park officials, the male named Kumar was "aggressive" in nature and is kept in a separate enclosure adjacent to that of tigress Damini. However, in the evening Kumar trespass into Damini's enclosure after forcefully breaking the wired fencing and subsequently caught her by her neck.

"The tiger is aggressive in nature. He barged into the enclosure of Damini and killed her after he caught her by the neck. There are some minor injuries on his body," said GV reddy Forest official, Sajjangarh Biological park

