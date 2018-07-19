Agnivesh is a fraud, he got himself attacked, says Jharkhand minister

No Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker was involved in the thrashing

Swami Agnivesh (C) addresses the media, in Ranchi. Pic/PTI

Jharkhand Urban Development Minister C P Singh said Swami Agnivesh "is a fraud" and he conspired to get himself attacked. "Agnivesh is a fraud. I know him for the last 40 years. No Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker was involved in the thrashing. He conspired to get himself thrashed," Singh said.

He alleged that Agnivesh used foreign funding to create unrest in the country. The Jharkhand assembly on Wednesday witnessed disruption over the attack on Agnivesh. Leader of Opposition Hemant Soren said, "The incident has taken place at the instruction of the state government. The state government had prior information regarding the thrashing by BJYM workers."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda tried to clam the Opposition by saying that Chief Minister Raghubar Das had ordered probe.

Opp stages protest in Jharkhand assembly

The Jharkhand assembly on Wednesday witnessed pandemonium with Opposition parties staging noisy protests over the assault on social activist Swami Agnivesh in Pakur on Tuesday forcing adjournment of the House till Thursday.

