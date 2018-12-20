Agra school girl set ablaze by unidentified men dies

national

A 15-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital here Thursday, two days after she was set ablaze allegedly by unidentified men in Agra, police said. The class 10 student was Tuesday waylaid by two unidentified men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire with a lighter, they said.

The girl had suffered 55 per cent burn injuries, including facial burns, and her airway was also burnt due to smoke and fumes which was creating a problem for her to breathe, a doctor at the Safdarjung Hospital said. Late at night, she was put on ventilator, but she could not make it and died at 1:30 am, he said.

The girl was initially admitted to the SN Medical College hospital in Agra, but was later referred to the Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi, police said. Police are on a look out for the accused who are absconding.

