Agra school girl's death: Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi's government

national

"The incident that has happened with the Agra school girl is heart-wrenching," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday attacked the Modi government over the death of an Agra school girl after being set ablaze by two men, saying what could be worse about the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogan than the "heart-wrenching" incident.

A 15-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital here Thursday, two days after she was set ablaze allegedly by unidentified men in Agra. The class 10 student was Tuesday waylaid by two unidentified men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire with a lighter.

"In the BJP rule, what could be worse about 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' than a school girl being set ablaze by anti-social elements while law and order watches open-mouthed. "The incident that has happened with the Agra school girl is heart-wrenching," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever