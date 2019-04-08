'Agree on deal or risk no Brexit at all'

international

She said: "It is essential we deliver what people voted for and to do that we need to get a deal over the line."

Theresa May

London: A cornered Theresa May issued a 'stark' warning to the warring factions within the UK Parliament that the choice was between agreeing on a withdrawal agreement or risk no Brexit at all.

In her latest statement from Downing Street on Saturday evening, the British Prime Minister sought to defend her move to reach out to the Opposition Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn, in an attempt to break the ongoing parliamentary deadlock over Britain's impending exit from the European Union (EU).

"Because Parliament has made clear it will stop the UK leaving without a deal, we now have a stark choice: leave the European Union with a deal or do not leave at all," she said. "My answer to that is clear: we must deliver Brexit and to do so we must agree a deal. If we cannot secure a majority among Conservative and DUP MPs we have no choice but to reach out across the House of Commons," she added.

Her latest intervention comes amid a mounting mutiny within her own Conservative Party for sitting down with Corbyn to thrash out a solution, which will inevitably take the form of a so-called soft Brexit given Labour's preference for a common Customs Union with the EU as part of any future relationship with the economic bloc.

However, May highlighted that it was either that or not leaving the 28-member economic bloc at all and reneging on the June 2016 referendum in favour of Brexit. She said: "It is essential we deliver what people voted for and to do that we need to get a deal over the line."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates