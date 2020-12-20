Agri reforms have started benefiting farmers: PM Modi

Farmers gather at Singhu border during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi on Saturday. PIC/PTI

As farmer protests against new farm laws entered the 24th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said reforms brought by his government six months ago have started benefiting farmers.

Speaking at an Assocham convention, Modi highlighted reforms spanning from the manufacturing sector to labour to say India has, during the last six years, emerged as the world's preferred destination for investment. Record foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) during the pandemic is a testimony to the faith that the world now has in India, he said.

"Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers," he said without elaborating. In another development, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh has extended his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Singh is the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent politician during the pre-independence era who championed the interest of farmers. "Whatever I have achieved in politics, would not have been possible had I not been the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram," Singh said. "Therefore, it is my moral responsibility to stand with the farmers in their fight today."

Meanwhile, braving the harsh cold of Delhi, thousands of farmers protesting against the three recent agri laws remained steadfast in their demands of repealing the legislations as their agitation entered its fourth week.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital recorded its coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.9 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city.

