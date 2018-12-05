AgustaWestland: British national to be extradited

national

Christian Michel

British national Christian Michel, wanted by Indian investigative agencies in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, was taken to the Dubai International Airport on Tuesday to be extradited to India, according to a media report. The Court of Cassation last month upheld a lower court order, which said that Michel could be extradited.

Michel, 54, was taken to the Dubai International Airport from where he will be extradited to India later in the day, Khaleej Times reported.

The development comes on a day when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held exhaustive discussions with her UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

