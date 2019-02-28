AgustaWestland: Court orders Rajiv Saxena's statement be recorded

national

Special Judge Arvind Kumar marked the file to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to record Saxena's statement on March 2

Representational Image

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday ordered recording of the statement of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, who wants to become an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar marked the file to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to record Saxena's statement on March 2.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that it will respond to Saxena's plea after taking note of his statement.

Meanwhile, Saxena told the court that he was not under any pressure and wanted to become an approver willingly.

In his application to the court, Saxena said he has cooperated in the investigation and disclosed the facts as known to him.

He said he would make full disclosure of the case, if he was granted pardon.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies picked Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night.

He was granted bail on medical grounds on Monday. The ED did not oppose his bail application.

According to the ED, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, Saxena provided a global corporate structure to launder money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.

Saxena's name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed against his wife Shivani, who has been out on bail after being arrested by the ED.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever