Ahan Shetty to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's film

Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty is all set to step into the Hindi film industry. The star kid will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's film

Ahan Shetty. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/athiyashetty

After giving some back-to-back hits like Judwaa 2, Dishoom and Housefull 3, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to launch actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in showbiz. Sajid has earlier launched Tiger Shroff, who is now reaching for the skies.

In the early 90s Suniel Shetty signed his debut film with Nadiadwala Grandson's Waqt Hamara Hai, which made him a superstar overnight and now after two decades, his son Ahan turns to start off with the same banner. Speaking about this, an emotional Suniel says, "It seems just like yesterday when I started off with Sajid. He first spotted me as an actor, but today he was my first and only choice to launch my son. That's how much I respect him and his passion for cinema."

Much aware of the two stalwarts in his life, one at home and the other steering his career, Ahan says, "I feel blessed that the start of my career, is actually a continuation of a journey that Sajid sir and my dad share. It makes me doubly responsible and gives me more strength to live up to their expectations."

Known for his discerning skills whilst green lighting projects, Sajid expresses, "Since I was launching Suniel's son, I felt as responsible as I would be for my own son. After working on umpteen scripts we finally identified and purchased the rights of RX100, which we are now customising for Ahan's first film. He is a very hardworking and focused individual. It's a cult subject, ideal for a dream debut."

