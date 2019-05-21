Ahead of counting day, PM Narendra Modi meets Council of Ministers, says LS polls were 'unique'

national

The meeting was called by BJP chief Amit Shah to thank the Ministers of the NDA for dedicatedly working for five years and fulfilling the schemes of the government

PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with his council of ministers. Pic/Twitter IANS

Ahead of the vote counting day on May 23, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Lok Sabha elections as "unique" as he met his Council of Ministers at a meeting convened by BJP chief Amit Shah for thanking them for their work.

I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years.



Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.



Sharing pictures of Aabhar Milan of Union Council of Ministers at BJP HQ, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/X2sgvJjJ5c — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2019

The meeting was held at the BJP headquarters and took place two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting was called by BJP chief Amit Shah to thank the Ministers of the NDA for dedicatedly working for five years and fulfilling the schemes of the government, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the media while briefing on the deliberations.

Had a meeting with our esteemed NDA allies, in the presence of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.



I am sure, given the manner in which NDA, under the premiership of Shri Modi, has served India in the last five years, people of our great nation will bless us again with a huge mandate. pic.twitter.com/YcAzkHuqVu — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2019

PM Narendra Modi while thanking his cabinet colleagues, said all worked very hard to take the government's initiatives to the people and fulfilling them. Terming this election as "unique", PM Modi said that these polls were above politics and were being "fought by the people" of the country, Tomar added.

With the NDA family.



Our alliance represents India's diversity and our agenda is India's progress.



We are best suited to address regional aspirations and enhance national progress. pic.twitter.com/iKNgv2e898 — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2019

He said the BJP president also gave his good wishes to all the Ministers in the context of the Lok Sabha election results.

Among those who attended the meeting were Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Radha Mohan Singh, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Chaudhary Birendra Singh, Uma Bharti as also Ram Vilas Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was not present for the meeting.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also could not attend the meeting as she is on a visit to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting.

The meeting took place just a few hours ahead of the dinner hosted by Amit Shah for leaders of the NDA allies to discuss the prospective poll results and the post-poll scenario.

