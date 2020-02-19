Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, AMC seals paan shops

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday sealed three paan (betel nut) shops at the airport circle. The health department of the AMC conducted the sealing.

The closure was accompanied by notices pasted outside the shops, stating that if the shopowners attempt to remove the seal, legal action will be taken against them.

This comes ahead of the United States President Donald Trump's proposed visit to India next week. Trump will be on a day's visit to Ahmedabad during his India trip. AMC is working in a full-fledged manner for the beautification of the areas where the US president is likely to visit.

Slum dwellers to vacate

The municipal corporation has also asked the city's slum dwellers to vacate their shanties. The AMC on Tuesday served an eviction notice to the slum-dwellers in Motera area. The families have been given seven days' time to vacate the area.

The AMC is also building a wall in front of a slum along the road connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge. However, city mayor Bijal Patel denied having knowledge in this regard. "I have not seen it. I do not know anything about it," Patel told reporters here.

When Donald Trump arrives in India

