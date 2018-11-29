Ahead of Hockey Men's World Cup, Prabhas wishes luck to the Indian Hockey team

regional-cinema

For those who don't know, Prabhas loves indulging in outdoor sports such as playing volleyball and he also has a Volleyball court in his house.

Prabhas

Baahubali superstar Prabhas is excited to watch Indian team perform at Hockey World cup this year as the tournament takes place on Indian grounds. The actor also wishes the team luck for the upcoming Hockey Men's World Cup.

Prabhas took to his Facebook handle and shared, "Excited to watch our team playing in the Hockey World cup in our home grounds... My Best wishes to the Indian Hockey Team for the Hockey Men's World Cup..."

Prabhas loves indulging in outdoor sports such as playing volleyball and he also has a Volleyball court in his house. The actor plays with his friends whenever he gets some free time off his hand. Apart from volleyball, the actor learned deep sea diving for Saaho as he performs high octane stunts in his upcoming much ambitious project.

The actor shot to fame with his fantasy adventure movie Baahubali: The Begining, which released in 2015. The second installment of the franchise Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been the highest grosser films ever in the history of Indian cinema.

On Prabhas' birthday, the makers of Saaho treated the audience with Shades of Saaho in which Prabhas looks drool worthy for millions of his female fans not just across India but even overseas.

The actor, who dedicated 5 years to the shoot of Baahubali was showered with multiple offers during the shoot of the film, however, Prabhas chose to focus only on the magnum opus. The Superstar also received as many as 6000 marriage proposals after Baahubali making him one of the most eligible bachelors of the nation.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and he is currently shooting in Italy shooting for his next movie under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.

