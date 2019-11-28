Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony, Sanjay Barve reviews security arrangements at Shivaji Park

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park. With the swearing-in of 59-year-old Thackeray, the state will have a chief minister from the Sena after 20 years.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the sprawling Shivaji Park, where his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray addressed his famous Dussehra rallies.

Ahead of the ceremony, preparations are in full swing at Shivaji Park. Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve reviewed security arrangements ahead of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in.

Anti-mosquito fogging was also done by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Shivaji Park.

A Bust of Meena Thackeray (mother of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray) was put outside Shivaji Park after being decorated with flowers.

On another note, NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil and Maharashtra Congress unit chief Balasaheb Thorat are likely to take oath as state ministers on Thursday, sources in the two parties said.

