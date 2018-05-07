Ahead of Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Anil Kapoor's wax statue gets a makeover

To mark daughter Sonam's wedding, Anil Kapoor's wax statue at Madame Tussauds, New Delhi, has been given a makeover



Anil Kapoor

The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi inaugurated the wax statue of Anil Kapoor in April, but the statue has already got a makeover within two months. Ask why? Well, the upcoming wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has given a reason to the museum to give a festive makeover to Anil's statue.

Anil Kapoor's suited look has been replaced with festive attire, which is a funkier black one. Also, a festive headgear has been added.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu (Mumbai) was buzzed with celebrities and festivities on Sunday as Sonam Kapoor's wedding revelry began with a mehendi ceremony. Close friends and family members thronged the house which was adorned by lights and soaked in the festive fervour. Sonam and Anand will get married on Tuesday. The sangeet function will take place on Monday evening.

