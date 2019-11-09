Ahead of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

A team of police officers deployed outside Radhabai Chawl in Jogeshwari ahead of the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. Pic/ Ashish Raje

Shortly before the pronouncement of the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the administration imposed Section 144 in Mumbai on Saturday. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits an assembly of more than four people in the area.

It will be in force till 11 am on November 10. Earlier, Maharashtra Police today appealed to citizens to avoid forwarding any objectionable and unverified messages on social media and maintain peace and unity.

"Peace and unity are our biggest assets and priority. We appeal to all the citizens to avoid forwarding any objectionable, unverified messages circulating on social media. Dial 100 or reach out to your nearest police station to report any such instances #AyodhyaVerdict," Maharashtra police tweeted.

Security arrangements were stepped up across the country ahead of the decision by the apex court. The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days.

