Ahead of swearing in, Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Published: May 30, 2019, 09:13 IST | mid-day online desk

Narendra Modi morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The prime minister visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, at around 7.00 am. Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Narendra Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7.00 pm on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

