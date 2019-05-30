Ahead of swearing in, Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

national

Narendra Modi morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial.

#PMModi ji pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat and late Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi ahead of his oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/oVypf0uJQ8 — Sanam Pemmaiah (@sanam_pemmaiah) May 30, 2019

PM elect #NarendraModi takes blessings of Father of the Nation #MahatmaGandhi and late PM #AtalBihariBajpayee by visiting #Rajghat and #AtalSthal.

Later today he will visit #NationalWarMemorial and pay his homage to Brave soldiers.@prasarbharati @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4uL8THEDxi — All India Radio Darbhanga/ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤¦à¤°à¤­à¤à¤à¤¾ (@airdarbhanga) May 30, 2019

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present. pic.twitter.com/Pr4Vs5XLQQ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fPgkRJoxak — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/AjOev0ksJP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/5LbxQBuhkW — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/tKN5dkTyt8 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Delhi: #Visuals from Atal Smriti; Narendra Modi will pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee here ahead of his swearing-in-ceremony as the Prime Minister. BJP President Amit Shah & other party leaders including JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh have arrived pic.twitter.com/JyC0q0XLL3 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

The prime minister visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, at around 7.00 am. Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Narendra Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7.00 pm on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates