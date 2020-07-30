Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Ahead of the first anniversary of the law against triple talaq, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in legislation to end the practice of arbitrary divorce. The BJP is celebrating the first anniversary of the law coming into force as the 'Muslim Women's Rights Day' and the main function will be organised on Friday at the BJP national headquarters where Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, and Naqvi will address Muslim women from across the country via a video link.

The BJP Minority Morcha and the Mahila Morcha will also organise similar programmes in different states.

There were many videos shared on social media of Muslim women thanking the Prime Minister for getting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 passed, using the hashtag 'ThanksModiBhaiJaan'.

Naqvi also shared videos on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts in which Muslim women from various parts of the country thanked the prime minister.

In the videos, Sahabiya from Hyderabad, Shahida Abbas from Maharashtra, Shabana Rehman and Tabassum from Delhi thanked the prime minister for the bill, asserting that Muslim women are feeling secure now.

On August 1, 2019 the bill against triple talaq was enacted into a law after the President gave his assent to the legislation.

Naqvi had said last week that there has been about 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since the law against the "social evil" was put in place. He had termed August 1, when the legislation came into effect, as "Muslim women's rights day". The Narendra Modi government made the law against triple talaq following the Supreme Court's judgement of 2017 that declared as unconstitutional the instantaneous practice, followed by Muslim men, of divorcing a wife by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice.

By enacting the triple talaq law, the Modi government has strengthened socio-economic, fundamental and constitutional rights of the Muslim women, Naqvi had said earlier.

