Ahead of wedding reception, Nusrat Jahan thanks bestie for the best cake ever

Nusrat Jahan, who tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum will host a grand wedding reception in Kolkata on July 4. Mamata Banerjee, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, and others are expected to grace the occasion

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain. Pic/Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan, Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, recently tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. Nusrat Jahan, who has been making headlines ever since she won her seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections will be hosting her wedding reception in Kolkata today.

Ahead of her wedding reception, Nusrat Jahan received a special gift from her college friend. Nusrat took to Instagram to share the good news about the same and even shared picture of the beautiful cake with her fans and followers. While sharing the picture of the cake, Nusrat captioned it: Thank my cuteness... it's a gorgeous cake.. m glad I have friends like u.. we've come a long way since our college days.. a true witty and crazy friend..!! Love u...!

Since the time Nusrat shared the picture of the cake, the post has amassed over 18 thousand likes and counting. Her fans and followers were quick to the comments section of the post to congratulate her ahead of her wedding reception.

The 29-year-old actor-turned-politician actress is leaving no stone unturned to make the reception a memorable one. Jahan personally invited eminent guests and is also taking special care of the dessert which includes a special sweet from Basirhat and Bengali cuisine.

For her wedding reception, a beautifully crafted sewing-themed invite has been sent to film directors and actors that Nusrat has worked with. The guest list also includes important names from the field of politics besides family and friends. The wedding reception will be held at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata.

According to a close associate of Nusrat Jahan, the cuisine for the wedding reception is a mix of Italian, Bengali, pure vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The vegetarian section is being planned carefully keeping her in-laws' (who are Jains) guest list in mind.

The close associate also said, "Nusrat has a sweet tooth so she is taking special care of the Desserts. Special Makha Sandesh from Basirhat is a part of the menu along with several sweets fused with mangoes."

The guest list includes prominent names such as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior Trinamool Congress leaders like Partha Chatterjee, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, Abhishek Banerjee and also eminent industrialists of Kolkata. Besides these, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor-cum-MP Dev Adhikari, actor Jeet, the entire family of Moon Moon Sen, Swastika Mukherjee, director Birsa Dasgupta, Srijit Mukherji and an array of celebrities are likely to attend the gala reception.

Last but not least, Nusrat Jahan's best friend forever (BFF) actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty will also grace the special occasion.

