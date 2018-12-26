Ahem! Gabriella Demetriades wants Arjun Rampal this Christmas?
Last time, Gabriella Demetriades had referred to Arjun Rampal as 'man crush' on social media. The two are throwing caution to the wind by indulging in khullam khulla pyar online.
It's the most joyful time of the year and seems like Bollywood celebrities are having a blast! On the eve of Christmas, a lot of celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, among others took to their social media to share pictures and wish their fans.
Arjun Rampal and rumoured ladylove Gabriella Demetriades too sent Christmas greetings on social media. They posted solo snapshots on their respective accounts.
Gabriella posted a cute picture of hers, posing beside a Christmas tree.
A closer look reveals that the two posed in front of the same Christmas tree but shied away from sharing a together photo. Playing safe during the season to be merry?
Strangely, Gabby soon posted a picture with Arjun and captioned it in the most cheesiest way possible. She wrote: "All I want for Christmas is..."
After the couple's recent Kashmir trip, things are getting pretty serious between Arjun and Gabriella. Though the two are often spotted together, Arjun has not spoken about Gaby.
Last time, Gaby had referred to him as 'man crush' on social media. The two are throwing caution to the wind by indulging in khullam khulla pyar online.
