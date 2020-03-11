Ahmed Khan: Kangana Ranaut is a brilliant and powerful actor

Earlier on Wednesday, there was a furor over Ahmed Khan raising a question on female-led action films, and questioning films like Manikarnika and Dhaakad.

However, the director has now clarified that he was quoted out of context and also said " Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her."

On the work front, Ahmed Khan's last directorial Baaghi 3 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film saw a jump in numbers on the day of the festival, which was the fifth day after release. The collections of the film on Tuesday stood at Rs 14.05 cr, which is a significant jump from the film's collection on Monday.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 released in India on March 6. The action drama sees Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on an entire army to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is getting all set to shed off the excess kilos she had out on to get into character for Thalaivi and gearing up for the shoot of Dhaakad, which will involve high octane action and combat scenes.

