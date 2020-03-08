Ahmed Khan on Taapsee Pannu's Thappad: Just because a husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever?

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad received a lot of rave reviews for its content and performances, but Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan found it very strange. And Pannu even gave out her reaction on his take! Let's talk about his take and opinion on the film first. Mumbai Mirror reports that during the promotions of Baaghi 3, he said, "I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don't understand, just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? Is she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return."

He added, "If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don't want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not?" But then, everyone has a different point of view."

And replying to his take on the film, the leading lady Taapsee Pannu said, "He makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who gives out the final verdict. We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But, there might be those kinds of relationships too, if which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable doing."

Well, Thappad is a critical and commercial success and Baaghi 3 too seems to be doing well at the ticket windows.

