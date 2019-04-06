Ahmed Patel rubbishes allegations of involvement in VVIP chopper scam

national

Patel, in a series of tweets, also said the BJP is making such claims due to its fear of losing the upcoming elections

New Delhi: Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Friday rubbished allegations of his involvement in the VVIP chopper scam, stating that as election dates are inching closer, 'jumlas' have begun.

The remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally earlier in the day, cited media reports to suggest that the names of Gandhi "family" and Patel had emerged in the AgustaWestland scam in the context of kickbacks.

"Chowkidar and his minions are indulging in the matter without any actual proof. They don't have any issues to talk about hence they resort to this. 100s of jumlas have begun with the elections dates inching closer," Patel said while speaking to ANI.

"We have faith in the Judiciary. The truth cannot be hidden. I should be probed and held accountable if I am responsible but this is coming from the Prime Minister who is known for playing gutter-level politics," he added.

