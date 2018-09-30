Ahmed Sailor Knockout: Don Bosco enter quarter-finals courtesy Karsten, Krishna

football

Don Bosco's Krishna Karkera (second from right) scores past St AnneÃ¢Â€Â™s defenders at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Defending champions Don Bosco (Matunga) struck twice in the first half to overcome St Anne's (Orlem) 2-0 in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Round Three match of the Ahmed Sailor knockout inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Karsten D'Souza scored from a penalty in the ninth minute. Ten minutes later, Krishna Karkera trapped a pass inside the box and calmly side-stepped a rival defender before slotting home to score the second goal just before the interval.

After changing ends, Don Bosco continued to hold sway but could not increase the lead. St Anne's worked hard and tried their best to but they could not match their opponents and had to bow out from the tournament.

Don Bosco have now advanced to the quarter-finals and will take on Fazlani School (Mazagon). Fazlani rode on Arman Adenwala's two brilliant strikes by Arman Adenwala to blank Bombay Scottish (Powai) in another pre-quarter-final encounter.

