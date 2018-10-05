Ahmed Sailor Knockout: Shyam powers Bosco into final

football

Shyam beat the challenge from St Mary's goalkeeper Vincent Fernandes before guiding it into an open net

Bosco's Shyam Redekar scored the winner against St Mary's yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Dishing out a much improved performance Don Bosco (Matunga) dictated terms against arch-rivals St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon) and snatched a late, decisive goal through Shyam Redekar to eke out a 1-0 win in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 semi-final match of the Ahmed Sailor knockout inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Shyam scored the lone goal in the final minute of the match to confirm Bosco's passage to the summit clash. The goal arrived when Aryann Jhunjhunwala trapped Shlok Shetty's throw-in from the left and then split opened the heart of the St Mary's defence with a through pass. Shyam beat the challenge from St Mary's goalkeeper Vincent Fernandes before guiding it into an open net.

