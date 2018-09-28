Ahmed Sailor Knockout: St Anne's advance after 1-0 win over Colaba Municipal

football

St Anne's Nathan Braganza (left) clears the ball during the Ahmed Sailor knockout clash yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

St Anne's (Orlem) scraped past Colaba Municipal School by a 1-0 margin in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout inter-school football tournament at the St Xavier's Ground, Parel yesterday.

The Orlem schoolboys did the bulk of the attacking but found the Municipal School goalkeeper Rishikesh Yadav a hard nut to crack. Rishikesh was outstanding under the bar and restricted St Anne's to just one goal, which was scored by Nathan Braganza in the 12th minute. The Colaba attack hardly posed any threat to St Anne's citadel and ended up being beaten by a solitary goal.

Later in the day, substitute goalkeeper Dhruv Jain made two crucial saves in the penalty shootout to help Fazlani School (Mazgaon) overcome St Joseph's (Wadala) 5-4 via tie-breaker after a goalless draw. Armaan Adenwala, Dhruv Jain, Krishiv Khimawat, Dev Shah and Dev Choksi converted for Fazlani, while St Joseph's scored through Aditya Khilari, Ryan Fernandes, Chinmay Bawant and Keith Karzai.

