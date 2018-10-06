Ahmed Sailor Knockout: Super-sub Ryan shines

football

Second-half substitute Fernandes strikes as St Joseph's beat Lakshdham to enter semis

Lakshdham's Govinda Shenoy (left) and St Joseph's Ian Duarte vie for the ball at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Substitute Ryan Fernandes did the trick by scoring the winning goal that propelled St Joseph's Secondary School (Malad) into the semi-finals. The Orlem side snatched a 1-0 win over Lakshdham School (Goregaon) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 quarter-final match of the Ahmed Sailor knockout inter-school football tournament, at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Ryan, who replaced Tanishq Nath early in the second half, tapped in the rebound after Ronit Singh's angular shot from the right of the penalty area was blocked by Lakshdham goalkeeper Gaurav Warke, in the 48th minute.



Ryan Fernandes

In the penultimate round, St Joseph's will clash with Dominic Savio to decide who will earn the right to challenge defending champions Don Bosco (Matunga) for the title.

Ronit said they are confident of beating Dominic Savio and then aim to defeat Don Bosco in the final. "We are determined to win our next two games as we want to win the title and dedicate it to our late coach and sports teacher Arthur Pereira, who passed away after battling cancer recently. He taught us a lot about the game," Ronit said.

