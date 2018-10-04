Ahmed Sailor KO: Bosco edge out Fazlani 2-0 to reach semi-finals

football

Shyam controlled the ball as he advanced towards the Fazlani goal and calmly slotted past a hapless goalkeeper Krishiv in the 43rd minute to seal Bosco's victory and a place in the semi-finals

Don Bosco's Faiz Siddique lines up a shot against Fazlani HS yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Reigning champions Don Bosco (Matunga) had quite a fight on hands and labored to a 2-0 win against a spirited Fazlani High School (Mazgaon) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 quarter-final match of the Ahmed Sailor knockout inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Fazlani showed great character and put up a gallant display against the formidable Don Bosco outfit. But, after defending resolutely for long spells Fazlani conceded a soft goal following a misunderstanding between goalkeeper Krishiv Khimawat and the central defenders in the 38th minute.

Bosco's attacking midfielder Krishna Karkera raced down the left flank and sent a low cross into the rival box, but the Fazlani goalkeeper and defenders were unable to clear the ball and Bosco's striker Faiz Siddique charged in and with a back-heel managed to deflect the ball home.

Bosco increased pressure on the opponents and five minutes later, doubled the lead. Keith Fernandes with a precise through pass found Shyam Redekar in the clear. Shyam controlled the ball as he advanced towards the Fazlani goal and calmly slotted past a hapless goalkeeper Krishiv in the 43rd minute to seal Bosco's victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates