Ahmedabad: 35 held for flouting SC directive on firecrackers

These 35 persons were arrested Wednesday night under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and were granted bail later, an official said

As many as 35 persons were arrested from different parts of Ahmedabad city for flouting a Supreme Court order that limited the bursting of firecrackers from 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali, police said on Thursday.

These 35 persons were arrested on Wednesday night under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and were granted bail later, an official said. The arrests were made from Vastrapur (3 persons), Vejalpur (2), Paldi (5), Ellisbridge (4), Satellite (2), Anandnagar(4), Sarkhej(8), Shahibaug (4), Bapunagar (2) and Naroda (1).

These persons were caught red-handed while bursting firecrackers in violation of the SC order as well as a notification issued by police commissioner A K Singh, the official informed. After the SC order, Singh had issued a notification on November 3 asking people to refrain from bursting firecrackers before 8 pm and after 10 pm on Diwali. "We have arrested three persons bursting firecrackers on the night of Diwali. They were caught red-handed during our patrolling. Since the offence under IPC section 188 is a minor one, they were granted bail from the police station itself," said Vastrapur police inspector M M Jadeja.

In some parts of city, police officials, equipped with public address systems, made announcements asking people to adhere to the SC guidelines. "Ahead of Diwali, we visited societies and used loudspeakers to warn people that action will be taken against violators. This made a huge impact, as most people stopped bursting firecrackers after 10 pm," claimed O M Desai, police inspector of Amraiwadi, where no case was registered.

